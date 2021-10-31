Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 220 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after acquiring an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

