Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 491,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $245.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

