Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 230 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

GGG stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

