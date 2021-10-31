Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,334,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204,261 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.48. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

