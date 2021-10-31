Amundi Buys New Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after buying an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,593,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

