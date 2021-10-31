Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $705.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.