Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

