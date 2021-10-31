2,655 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

CHTR stock opened at $674.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $752.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $578.76 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

