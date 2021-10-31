Broad Bay Capital Management LP Sells 26,400 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises 4.8% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $40,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $151.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $152.43.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.68%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

