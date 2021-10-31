Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Primerica comprises about 9.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.75% of Primerica worth $286,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,697,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $168.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.55 and a 12-month high of $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

