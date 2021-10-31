Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,122.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,819.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,588.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,601.57 and a 12-month high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

