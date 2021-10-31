Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Holdings Cut by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Synaptics comprises about 1.4% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.41% of Synaptics worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $194.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $195.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

