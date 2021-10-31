Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.205-1.220 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.150 EPS.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. Integer has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ITGR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

