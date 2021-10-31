WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.93 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Shares of WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

