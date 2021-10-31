Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

EXPO opened at $114.80 on Friday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

