Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Amundi acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $102.28 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.55.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

