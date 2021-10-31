LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 472.68% and a negative net margin of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

LVO opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $179.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.27. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.