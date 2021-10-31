Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,107 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.57% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

ABG opened at $195.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

