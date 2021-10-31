Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,184 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $90,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $156.30 and a one year high of $251.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.42.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

