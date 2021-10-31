Assetmark Inc. Sells 74 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.08 and a 12 month high of $212.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

