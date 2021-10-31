Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.