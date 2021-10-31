Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 306,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $136.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.