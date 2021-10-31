Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

