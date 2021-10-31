Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $408.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.17 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.52 and its 200 day moving average is $455.48.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

