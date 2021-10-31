Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $276.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

