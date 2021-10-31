Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,686 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $87,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

