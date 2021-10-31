Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,360 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 505% compared to the average volume of 390 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,012.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $82.46 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $92.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

