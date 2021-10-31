Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 29.5% in October

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,357 shares of company stock worth $2,600,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 117.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $323.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.