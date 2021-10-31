The Timken Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,108 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,843% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The Timken has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Timken by 231.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 11.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Timken by 159.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.