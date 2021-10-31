Benchmark Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,454.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002330 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $21,454.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,806,496 coins and its circulating supply is 2,707,615 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

