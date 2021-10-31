Atlas Protocol Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $854,882.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00068577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00107268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,410.63 or 0.99994654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.37 or 0.06914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022523 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

