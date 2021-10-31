-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Codexis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Codexis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Codexis by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

