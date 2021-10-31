Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,622,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $104.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95.

