Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 240,100 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,797,639. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

