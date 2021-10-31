Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,772,694 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

