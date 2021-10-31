500,000 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHG opened at $8.75 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,576.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

