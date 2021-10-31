Caas Capital Management LP Takes $6.75 Million Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 232,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.83% of BioXcel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BTAI opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.06.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

