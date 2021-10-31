Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $488.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

