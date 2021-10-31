Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

