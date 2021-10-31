Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 129.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

