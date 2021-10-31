Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.25 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

