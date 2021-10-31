Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

