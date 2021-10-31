Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

SAIA stock opened at $312.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $316.98.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Saia worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.