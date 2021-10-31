Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.
SAIA stock opened at $312.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $316.98.
In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
