Chronologic Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $293,999.36 and $540.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00226690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00095715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

