Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000.

Shares of DHBC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

