Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.