Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.46% of EJF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJFA. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EJFA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.01.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

