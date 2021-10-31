Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.45% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $1,696,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 10.26 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 10.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VWE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

