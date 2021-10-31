Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XPDI opened at $12.50 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

