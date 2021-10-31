NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Cap of $54.74 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $54.74 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00100261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.19 or 1.00090562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.25 or 0.06911420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022966 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

